A call to repentance for our missing millions

On 26 March, Voice for Justice UK is joining with Dovetail Shalom Ministries and other pro-life and faith groups to issue a call to the nation to repent for the 10 million unborn children aborted in the UK over the last 50 years.

The day, which will be livestreamed for those unable to travel to London, will be held at the Emmanuel Centre, Westminster, and will run from 10 am to 6 pm.

Why do we need to repent?

Life begins at conception. From the moment the sperm and ovum join, the complete genetic package that is the future adult is there. From that moment on, nothing is added. The individual simply has to develop and grow. A process that continues throughout our lives. But, according to Scripture, God knows us from before we are even in the womb. Every one of us is special, and every one of us has a God-given destiny (e.g. Jeremiah 1:5; Psalm 139; Isaiah 49:5; Luke 1:30-33).

In line with that, the Bible prohibits the taking of innocent life, which it brands murder and which carries severe penalties, even placing the perpetrator under a curse (e.g. Genesis 9:6; Leviticus 24:17; Exodus 20:13; Deuteronomy 27:25).

In particular, child sacrifice, whether made to pagan deities or to God Himself, is forbidden as an abomination, and labelled 'detestable' (e.g. Leviticus 18:21; Deuteronomy 12:19-31; 2 Kings 16:3; Jeremiah 7:30-31). This is in marked contrast to the cultic worship of pagan cultures, where it was believed the sacrificial blood of innocent children was especially efficacious in feeding and appeasing the gods and thereby influencing events.

Abortion is a form of child sacrifice

It is worship made to the secular gods of self and sexual freedom, fuelling belief in our absolute right to have consequence-free sex whenever, wherever and with whomsoever we choose. In all of this, abortion has both encouraged and driven society's rejection of, and rebellion against, God.

Some uncomfortable facts

When David Steel MP introduced the Abortion Bill to Parliament in 1967, he famously said, "We want to stamp out the backstreet abortions, but it is not the intention of the promoters of the Bill to leave a wide-open door for abortion on request."

He further estimated that there would be, at most, only around 300 terminations a year. This was wrong. Since the Act was passed, in England and Wales we have witnessed almost 10 million abortions, 98% of which have been performed for what are euphemistically termed 'social reasons', meaning that the unborn child was, for whatever reason, at the time unwanted.

The situation has, in fact, become so bad that for many, today, abortion is regarded as simply another form of contraception. Indeed, it has been described as being "as routine as getting a tooth pulled".

Even this appears not to be enough, however, and abortion activists continue to call for the complete decriminalisation and demedicalisation of abortion, making it available on request and up to term, with pills freely available over the counter.

To put all this is some kind of perspective, over the last half century the UK has legally killed around 14% of the population, which is equivalent to killing the entire population of Austria, or the combined populations of Wales and Scotland.

Yet even this staggering number pales into insignificance when compared with the number of children aborted globally over the last century, because when the figures are added together, we have at a conservative estimate terminated the lives of around two billion children – equivalent to around 7% of the entire human race.

Why this matters

The world is caught in a spiritual battle, with Satan seeking to challenge God for control. He cannot ultimately win, but over the last century he has proved startlingly effective. As men and women have listened to his delusional lies that knowledge is key and that we can have it all, his power has grown strong, leading inexorably to the growing chaos and climate of violence that we see all around today.

But evil cannot co-exist with good and, because of our rebellion, we have placed ourselves under judgement, as a result of which God has withdrawn His protection. What we are experiencing now is not in itself judgment, but it is most assuredly warning of the judgement to come in both this life and the next if we don't urgently repent.

Covid, social fragmentation, the financial collapse of world markets, and now the threat of world war ... all are signs of the withdrawal of God's protection and should send us to our knees in remorse. Only repentance can break the stranglehold of evil. Only repentance can save us.

Will you stand in the gap?

Please join us to humble ourselves before the Lord in repentance, confessing our sin and crying out for mercy; for the deliverance that only God can give.

Missing Millions ⎼ Call to Repentance

Where: The Emmanuel Centre

9-23 Marsham Street

Westminster

SW1P 3DW

When: Saturday 26 March, 10am - 6pm.

To register: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/missing-millions-call-to-repentance-tickets-249527723137

This article first appeared on Voice for Justice UK.