5 questions to check your integrity in the light of 'partygate'

We now have the initial findings from Sue Gray's report, although we might never be told the full picture. The details of what happened in No 10 during lockdowns have been described as exposing a 'farcical culture'. It has certainly brought to light a lack of integrity at the highest levels.

While we may have found it difficult to watch, it is not unusual for politicians to scramble around, trying to explain away new revelations about their behaviour in order to stay in position. We can look on from afar, judging them – and yet can each of us say we walk with utmost integrity for every hour of every day?

As I clocked my own response to the news in recent days, I decided to use it as an opportunity to think about my own integrity – perhaps you could do the same. Here are five questions to ask yourself, to see how much you are living a life of integrity:

1. What am I pursuing in life?

Be honest with yourself – is your main goal becoming more like Jesus and making him known, or is your focus on getting ahead in life (whether in the business world, the accumulation of material gains – even the recognition of talent and position within church)? We need to be aware that we live in a culture that is all about self-promotion and this can subtly seep into our own attitudes and behaviours...

2. Have I intentionally built relationships with people who can speak honestly into my life and who I can do the same for?

We are built for community, but this can be a challenge today with our fast-paced lives. It is so important to cultivate relationships that allow you to live openly and honestly with those who can encourage but also challenge you. And you can do the same for others too.

3. Am I the same person 'in public' as I am behind closed doors? (Or the same on a Monday morning at work as I am in church on a Sunday?)

If you change your behaviour in a major way depending on your location this is a big red flag that something isn't right. This would be a good time to ask God to examine your heart and reveal what needs to be dealt with.

4. If I do something wrong (either intentionally or by mistake) and someone raises it with me, am I quick to acknowledge it?

If you try and cover it over/explain it away then perhaps you have become used to defending yourself above all else. It stings when we are pulled up on something – but it is also how we grow. Accepting our shortcomings with grace and humility is a sign of maturity.

5. How would those closest to me describe me?

Do you think they would describe you as someone who is trustworthy, keeps their word and actively lives in a way that shows I love God? If not, why not? What do you need to change?

I have shared these five questions not to make you feel bad about yourself but because I feel we can often be negatively impacted by our culture. All around us we can see how self-preservation is put above integrity, but as Christians we are called to be humble, honest and look to serve others rather than our own interests. It is important to take stock every so often to check whose priorities and values we are allowing our lives to be shaped by.

Finally, this scripture on integrity is sobering but also reassuring – particularly in the light of the days we are living in:

'The integrity of the upright guides them, but the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity' (Proverbs 11:3).