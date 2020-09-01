5 Christian Songs to Lift You Up When You're Feeling Down
You know those days when you're feeling down and out? Yes, we all have them and it's a feeling you just can't shake. But there's one thing that can help make you feel better—music! And when I say music, I mean listening to Christian songs.
As you may already know, lyrics to songs can really touch your heart. It's the same feeling when we're broken hearted and we listen to a break-up song. But in this case, instead of feeling more down, we hear God's word and it strengthen our hearts. It helps us realize that whatever we're going through, God is with us... all the time!
Here are five of the best Christian songs to listen to when you're feeling unhappy:
1. Steady My Heart by Kari Jobe
This song reminds you that even if everything is falling apart, God won't and you can always run to Him.
Even when it hurts
Even when it's hard
Even when it all just falls apart
I will run to You
'Cause I know that You are
Lover of my soul
Healer of my scars
You steady my heart
2. Lift Me Up by The Afters
This song will remind you that whenever you fall, God will lift you up.
You know my heart is heavy
And the hurt is deep
But when I feel like giving up
You're reminding me
That we all fall down sometimes
But when I hit the ground
You lift me up when I am weak
Your arms wrap around me
Your love catches me so I'm letting go
You lift me up when I can't see
Your heart is all that I need
Your love carries me so I'm letting go
3. Before the Morning by Josh Wilson
This song will remind you that even if things aren't going your way, you have to believe that God has bigger and better plans for you.
Maybe, there are things you can't see
And all those things are happening
To bring a better ending
Some day, some how, you'll see, you'll see
Would dare you, would you dare, to believe,
That you still have a reason to sing,
'cause the pain you've been feeling,
Can't compare to the joy that's coming
4. Your Grace Find Me by Matt Redman
This song will remind you that in everywhere, everyone and everything, there is always God's grace.
It's there on a wedding day
There in the weeping by the graveside
There in the very breath we breathe
Your great grace
The same for the rich and poor
The same for the saint and for the sinner
Enough for this whole wide world
Your greatgrace
Oh such grace
5. Get Back Up Again by TobyMac
This song will remind you that whenever life knocks you down, you always have to get back up and you can do that with God's love.
We lose our way,
We get back up again
It's never too late to get back up again,
One day you will shine again,
You may be knocked down,
But not out forever,
Lose our way,
We get back up again,
So get up, get up,
You gonna shine again,
Never too late to get back up again,
You may be knocked down,
But not out forever
(May be knocked down but not out forever)
How do you like the songs and which one is your favorite so far? I really like "Get Back Up Again" and "Lift Me Up." I really hope that these songs can lift up your mood whenever you're feeling down and lonely. Just always remember that whatever you're going through, God is always beside and if you need some more reminding, just keep on listening to these songs.