2 Christian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been freed

Two of 17 Christian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been freed, says Christian Aid Ministries (CAM).

"We praise God for this!" the US-based non-profit said.

In a statement, it added that it could share only limited details about the pair, but confirmed that they "are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for".

The group of 17 were kidnapped on 16 October while on their way to the airport at Port-au-Prince after visiting a CAM-supported orphanage in the country.

One is from Canada while the other 16 are all from the US. The group includes five children, the youngest being an 8-month-old baby.

They were abducted by the criminal gang 400 Mawozo, which has demanded $1m per person for their release.

CAM did not elaborate on whether a ransom had been paid to secure the release of the two missionaries.

"We cannot provide or confirm the names of those released, the reasons for their release, where they are from, or their current location," CAM said.

"We ask that those who have more specific information about the release and the individuals involved would safeguard that information."

CAM is asking people to pray that the remaining hostages would be released soon.

"We encourage you to continue to pray for the full resolution of this situation," it said.

"While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held. Continue to lift up the remaining hostages before the Lord."