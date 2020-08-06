14 Christians killed in Nigeria attack

Another village raid in Nigeria has reportedly left 14 members of a Baptist church dead.

Morning Star News reports that the Christians were killed in a raid in Kogi state that is believed to have been carried out by radical Fulani herdsmen.

The attack occurred in the Agbadu-Daruwana area at around 2am on 29 July, police chief Ede Ayuba told the website.

He said 13 of the victims belonged to the same family. The lone surviving family member lost his mother, wife, children and extended family.

The All Africa Baptist Fellowship said in a Facebook post that the victims were members of Bethel Baptist Church, Morning Star News reports.

"They have since been buried," the post said.

"All the community members, mainly Christians, have all fled. Please pray for God's intervention against antichrist in the land."

The village targeted in the raid was predominantly Christian.

One resident told Morning Star News that the perpetrators spoke the Fulani language, and attacked the village armed with guns and riding on motorcycles.

"This is not the first time they're attacking our communities, as other villages around us had been attacked in a similar way by these herdsmen," the source said.