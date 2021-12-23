12 Christians killed in attack just before Christmas

Terrorists killed 12 Christians in an attack on a village in north-eastern Nigeria on Sunday, just days ahead of Christmas.

The attackers targeted the predominantly Christian village of Kilangal in Askira-Uba County, Borno state, not long after worship services had ended, Morning Star News reports.

Dauda Sabo, spokesman for the Askira-Uba Local Government Council, said the attack was carried out by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which was formed by a breakaway faction of terrorist group Boko Haram.

In addition to the 12 killed, a further three were wounded and shops were looted.

Sabo said the local government condemned the attack as "gruesome, sad and inhumane" and that council members have visited the graves of the victims.

Local residents spoke of their concern about the attacks as well as the inaction of those in power.

Abdul Balte told Morning Star News said, "The attacks were carried out by these armed terrorists without resistance from military in the area. Christians who survived have been forced to flee the village."

Markus Njidda said, "This attack marks the sad misfortune Christians in the northeast are made to face by Boko Haram terrorists. These attacks are savagely carried out against Christians."

Local residents are asking for prayer.

Joseph Yohanna said, "I feel very sad that our people have continued to be attacked ceaselessly by Boko Haram elements without the government doing anything to end these attacks. Please pray that God deliver our people and the country from these murderers."

Yakubu Joshua said, "These persistent attacks on our villages by Boko Haram have left us in perpetual penury and the loss of our people. I pray the Lord hears our prayers and heals our land."