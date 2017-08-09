Top 10 Christian Movies for Families to Stream for Free

Christian companies are now following in the footsteps of Netflix and Hulu by offering people streaming services, but with alternative faith and family-friendly content to watch.

At the top of the faith-based list of options is Pure Flix, the company behind the $60 million-grossing film "God's Not Dead." The company’s streaming video services, PureFlix.com, like Netflix and Hulu, offers the first month free and gives viewers the option to choose from thousands of titles without paying a fee.

The following is a list of 10 movies that families can enjoy together on PureFlix.com for free during the trial period.

*Plot descriptions from PureFlix.com

Plot: At a time when peace was distant, Christ transformed an entire community. Set just after government-mandated desegregation in Birmingham, Alabama, this is the incredible story of high school football star Tony Nathan and how he and the Woodlawn High School football team overcame racial tension to find peace.

Rating: PG

Cast: Caleb Castille, Sean Astin, Jon Voight

Director: Andrew Erwin, Erwin Brothers, Jon Erwin

Genre: Drama, Inspirational, Sports

Plot: After a failed attempt on his life, British mercenary Will Reynolds is on the run in the American Colonies. As his past life closes in on him, Will must help his new friends unravel a plot of historical proportions to save his new home and leave his failures behind him.

Rating: PG

Cast: Andrew Cheney, John Rhys-Davies, Kara Killmer

Director: Chad Burns

Genre: Drama, Inspirational, Apologetics & Faith, Patriotic

Plot: When a local pastor is shaken to the core by the visible faith of an old street-corner preacher, he is reminded that true belief always requires action. His response ignites a faith-fueled journey that powerfully impacts everyone it touches in ways that only God could orchestrate. Do You



Rating: PG-13

Cast: Mira Sorvino, Sean Astin, Alexa PenaVega

Director: Jonathan M Gunn

Genre: Drama, Inspirational, Faith

Plot: When a devout Christian and high school teacher Grace Wesley (Melissa Joan Hart) is asked a question in class about faith, her response lands her in a battle of choice. In the sequel to the award-winning film God's Not Dead, see why she concludes, "I would rather stand with God and be judged by the world than stand with the world and be judged by God.”

Rating: PG

Cast: Melissa Joan Hart, Jesse Metcalfe, David A.R. White

Director: Harold Cronk

Genre: Drama, Inspirational, Faith

Plot: Based on a true story of the inspiring and powerful journal entries of Rachel Joy Scott – the first student killed at Columbine High School. This must-see movie is a reminder that when we put our lives in God's hands, we can make a world of difference.

Rating: PG-13

Cast: Masey McLain, Ben Davies, Cameron McKendry

Director: Brian Baugh

Genre: Biographies, Drama, Inspirational, Faith

Plot: When conflict erupts during a youth group camping trip, a pastor shares the story of Old Testament prophet, Hosea, to calm the waters. A beautiful tale with flashbacks to the ancient story, "Amazing Love" is a modern rendition of a Bible story your whole family will enjoy.

Rating: Not Rated

Cast: Sean Astin, Elijah Alexander, Erin Bethea

Director: Kevin Downes

Genre: Drama, Inspirational, Faith

Plot: The only thing standing between Dr. Lisa Leland and the wedding of her dreams in the Hamptons is a 2,600-mile drive from Los Angeles to New York. However, a run-in with the law outside of Normal, NC leaves Dr. Leland with a choice: jail or community service.

Rating: Not Rated

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Trevor St. John, Lou Beatty Jr.

Director: Brian Herzlinger

Genre: Drama, Inspirational, Faith

Plot: Rick Dancer is a wisecracking, disgruntled detective who is long past his prime. With little hope left in his career, he looks to others in his time of need, and his help comes from an unexpected place. Princess, a fussy and fastidious canine cop, attempts to break the case of Rick's career.

Rating: Not Rated

Cast: Billy Gardell, David A.R. White, Eva LaRue, James Denton

Director: Gabriel Sabloff

Genre: Comedy

Plot: Fifteen-year-old Headly and her mother, Rene, have more than just a mother/daughter relationship. In the five years since Headly's father died, mother and daughter have become best friends. When Headly experiences her first crush she decides her mother needs some romance in her life as well. So, Headly and her friend Willis devise a scheme to help Rene find love again. After a few misadventures, they introduce Rene to Andrew, a single dad with a four-year-old son – and sparks fly. Through it all, Headly and Rene learn that they must first deal with the pain of the past before they can open their hearts to the possibilities of the future. Ultimately, both mother and daughter find new beginnings and a healing new love.

Rating: Not Rated

Cast: Frank Cassini, Lea Thompson, Matreya Fedor

Director: George Erschbamer

Genre: Comedy, Inspirational

Plot: With the Vietnam War raging, two young fathers report for duty: a man of great faith, and a doubtful cynic. A quarter-century later, their sons, Wayne and John Paul, meet as strangers. Guided by handwritten letters from the battlefield, they embark on an unforgettable journey to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Rating: PG-13

Cast: Kevin Downes, David A.R. White, Stephen Baldwin, Candace Cameron

Director: Carey Scott

Genre: Drama, Inspirational, Patriotic