ZTE V7 Lite sequel spotted at TENAA

ZTE is finally making a follow up to last year's ZTE Blade V7 Lite. A mysterious new phone with the model number V0721 has recently earned a certificate from China's regulatory agency, TENAA.

There is a big chance that the new mystery smartphone from ZTE is a direct descendant of the ZTE Blade V7 Lite. The older phone has the model number V0720, while the new TENAA-certified phone carries the model number V0721.

The new model looks like it's made for the budget-conscious Andriod user, as it is a 5.2-inch TFT display-equipped smartphone with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage memory, with zero possibility of expansion via microSD card.

The V0721 comes with an unspecified octa-core processor, although it is said to operate at 1.3 GHz. The smartphone will be equipped with a 13-megapixel camera at the rear and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Powered by a 2,540 mAh battery, the rumored new ZTE offering will run Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Most smartphones in the market carry Android 7.0 Nougat, as the newly-released Android 8.0 Oreo has only reached the Google Nexus and Pixel phones thus far.

The V0271 will also come in two color variants, namely Silver Gray and Gold.

There's no launch date yet, or any other information, in fact, for the upcoming ZTE V0271.

The phone's alleged predecessor, the ZTE Blade V7 Lite, was released in February 2016 and currently sells at around $160 on Amazon.

The ZTE Blade V7 Lite has less powerful specs than the new phone, with only a 5 inch 720 by 1280 pixel screen and an 8-megapixel rear shooter. Its front camera also carries an 8 -megapixel sensor. The smartphone is powered by 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage and Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The phone only came in one silver variant.