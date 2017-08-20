'Zlatan Legends' release date news: Former Manchester United striker's mobile game now available for iOS

A promotional poster for the mobile game "Zlatan Legends." Facebook/zlatanlegends

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come up with a brand-new, free-to-play mobile video game titled "Zlatan Legends."

Ibrahimovic made a name for himself during his stay with Manchester United and has used his time recovering from an injury to contribute in the game's creation. The professional footballer lent his voice and personality for the titular role. Players will be able to take control of Ibrahimovic himself whose in-game get-up is similar to that of "Iron Man."

The mobile game took around two years to create. Developed by Isbit Games, the free-to-play app has a neon-adorned futuristic theme. The virtual Ibrahimovic will be playing a new space-themed sport called "Driftball," which features side-scrolling obstacle-filled maps. The objective for players is to kick a ball through these obstacles until they reach the end of each stage.

Players will also be able to customize the attire of Ibrahimovic, which will most likely be offering upgrades for the playable character to further enhance stats, skills and abilities.

Ibrahimovic told Business Insider that he is role-playing a hero in the game, traveling from one planet to another. Players will encounter others along the way, and the only the best heroes will be able to claim that they are indeed the greatest.

This alludes to a possible competitive online game option where players can beat each other's' high scores or go head to head in any of the maps in the game.

Ibrahimovic revealed in an interview with ESPN that he had always wanted to star in a video game based on him. Now, that childhood dream has come true.

"Zlatan Legends" is playable on Apple iOS devices. The free-to-play mobile game will be available on the Google Play Store at a later time.