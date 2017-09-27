Zephyrus GX501 is this month's top gaming laptop

The Zephyrus is taking gaming to a new level Facebook/asusrogph

The Zephyrus GX501 gets the top seat for the best gaming laptop this September with its perfect balance of power and portability.

This ASUS laptop incorporates the Nvidia Max-Q technology, a new approach to building a laptop that has power, but is very quiet and comes with a very thin packaging. The Republic of Gamers have essentially built an impressive gaming laptop, with all the electrical and thermal components, the drivers and the graphic processing unit (GPU) geared for 100% efficiency.

Techradar put the Zephyrus on top of the list for its redefinition of ultra-slim gaming with a high-end performance. The premium ASUS laptop has a good build quality with brushed aluminum being a dominant theme. The use if the iconic red on black motif has been reduced for this revolutionary model.

The GPU of this gaming laptop is a GTX 1080 chip, with all the compute unified device architecture (CUDA) cores as well as the memory in place. To get significant reduction on power consumption, the Max-Q design has reduced the clock speed. This translates to the Zephyrus pulling an impressive 170 Watts under full load. Its AC adapters are smaller and generates less heat output compared to an ordinary GTX 1080 laptop.

The NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory) drive of the Zephyrus, located inside, is fast and can be upgraded. There is no SD slot, but the port selection makes up for it. For better component airflow, ASUS have shifted the keyboard configuration downwards. Backlighting can also be customized.

Windows precision drivers are used for the trackpad that can switch into a numberpad. Battery life is very short, though, with a 50-watt capacity that can last for three hours.

The ROG Zephyrus crushed gaming benchmarks at 1080p. The G-Sync panel makes every game look smooth at 120Hertz. Playing first-person-shooters like "Overwatch," "The Division," and "TitanFall 2" will be an enjoyable experience for gamers on the go. Open-world games will be more demanding of the system, but reducing to "high settings" will make for a better frame rate for the screen.

The bottom part of the Zephyrus also opens for more natural cooling systems.