'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' glitch news: Graphical error takes out game's cel-shaded look

The title logo of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" YouTube/Nintendo

It seems that players of "Zelda: Breath of the Wild" have noticed that there is a little glitch in the game. The glitch takes the form of the cartoon art style of the game taken out.

Some users on Reddit were quick to spot this glitch. A group of players called Rangers_of_the_North were looking for Korok seeds when they spotted a portion of the map that was not shaded.

They shared their findings in the previously mentioned Reddit post. They said that they saw a strange glitch above Lake Hylia on the left side of the gate, which showed a broken concave section that they rested in. They added that when they zoomed in to take a closer look, they noticed that Link's appearance was different.

Link was described to look like a doll with a shine to them, and the character looked very realistic. Apart from Link, there were other things that looked entirely different. The Fierce Deity Armor, the fire enchanted weapons, and the bombs all appeared differently. The lighting effects on the fairies looked very impressive as well.

From the description, it seems that the glitch is not exactly a bad thing, but it does remove the cartoon-art element that the game is known for. It is reportedly evident in everyone's copy of the game so players can check it out and see for themselves. A video on IGN showed the difference of Link with and without the glitch.

The second downloadable content of "Zelda: Breath of the Wild," titled "The Champions Ballad" will be released later in the year, and it features new story content that gives a closer look into the Four Champions of Hyrule.

The downloadable content also puts Link front and center, but this led to fans speculating if they would have control over other characters apart from Link. This was cleared up by Eiju Aonuma during the Japan Expo, saying that players will still play as Link, but will learn more about Zelda throughout the game.