Zayn Malik drops 'Dusk Till Dawn' music video, hints album title and release date

Zayn Malik stars in the five-minute music video for "Dusk Till Dawn" YouTube/ZaynVEVO

Zayn Malik, a former member of boy band One Direction, dropped the action-packed music video for his collaboration with Sia titled "Dusk Till Dawn."

The five-minute music video features Malik alongside "Girls" actress Jemima Kirke, as the two try to escape authorities chasing after them and their respective briefcases.

Kirke is in a black wig and glasses as her character attempts to go incognito, while Malik sports a bleached buzz cut. Sia doesn't make an appearance in the video.

Towards the middle of the video, the music pauses as a police officer brings in Malik's character for questioning. The officer says, "I know who you are," to which Malik replies, "You don't know me."

Malik is set free when the police open the briefcase and discover that they took in the wrong guy. He gets in a car chase soon after, as he races to reach Kirke's side. The two manage to escape and drive away together.

The singer took to Twitter to address fans, saying, "Hope you enjoy it as much as I did making it."

He also gave several hints about his upcoming album in an interview with The Fader, confirming that it will be released in the next couple of months.

"This record, I've kind of finalized it," Malik said. "But there's always ideas. Every day I find another song that I'm swapping out with another one. That's why the album date hasn't really come yet."

"It does have a name, and I'm really excited about it," he added. "It's kind of going to be something weird with it — I don't want to say more. It's not your usual way of putting out an album, let's say that."

Although fans have to wait a while longer for more album details, Malik did reveal that his second album will definitely come with a tour.

He also said that he worked with singer and producer Timbaland on the album and that he has a song coming out with PARTYNEXTDOOR.