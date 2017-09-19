Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid news: Former One Direction singer tries to 'do right' with Hadid

Singer Zayn Malik performs during KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert at StubHub Center in Carson, U.S., May 14, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik, who has been dating Gigi Hadid for nearly two years, recently revealed that he always tries to do right by his girlfriend. He also said that they support each other and always hope for the best in their relationship.

Ever since they went public with their romance in 2015, Malik and Hadid have been open about their relationship. Recently, the 24-year-old crooner admitted that they do not think too much about the pressures of dating in the limelight. Despite all the media attention, their growing careers, and countless admirers, he has only one priority — his girlfriend.

Speaking to Us Weekly, he explained, "We try not to think about it too much. There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people's lives. I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do!"

Malik also gave an insight about their typical date night. He divulged, "We both cook, so we like to make meals for each other. I make chicken and sweet corn pie. She likes that." Given his cooking skills, it is not a surprise that the supermodel is still smitten with her boyfriend.

When asked about having children like his former bandmates, Malik admitted that he doesn't feel pressured to settle down. He said that he doesn't want to decide based on feeling pressured, adding, "When it's the right time and place, hopefully that will happen. Who knows when that will be."

In related news, before the singer started dating the model, he was engaged to Little Mix's Perrie Edwards. The two shared a life together for four years and were engaged for two. However, their relationship did not end well, with Edwards confessing that she was devastated after her fiancé dumped her through a text.

The 24-year-old songstress revealed via Cosmopolitan, "It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me."

This time around, Malik is having a great time with Hadid. All fans can do right now is hope for the best for him and his girlfriend, wishing that the relationship will last and will not end up with a "text."