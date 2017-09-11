Entertainment
'Z Nation' season 4 release date, plot news: Zombie-hybrid Lucy is all grown up and ready to battle

Sotero Nacional

Murphy (Keith Allan) and Roberta Warren (Kellita Smith) in a promotional photo for "Z Nation" on Syfy.Syfy/ Znation

In the new season of the Syfy hit series "Z Nation," the human-zombie hybrid Lucy will be all grown up and ready to fight whoever comes in her way.

In a recent teaser photo making the rounds on social media, Lucy who will be played by Tara Holt, will experience a growth spurt of sorts as she will now be an adult, compared to last season when she was still a kid. In the picture, Lucy is shown holding a shotgun and ready to blow someone or something up, and hints that the show will get off to an action-packed start when it returns later this month.

In last season's finale, Lucy, The Man (Joseph Gatt), and Addy Carver (Anastasia Baranova) fell off the side of Mount Casey during an altercation in an apparent cliffhanger. It is safe to say that Lucy made it out alive since she appears in promotional pictures on social media. However, it remains to be seen if the other two are still alive, and if they will return for the fourth season.

Prior to falling off the cliff, The Man kidnapped Lucy and took her to Zona, the mysterious organization that wanted her special human-zombie cells so that they could find a cure for the zombie outbreak. However, Roberta Warren (Kellita Smith) and Murphy (Keith Allan) were not all too trusting of Zona. Hence, they tried to attack Zona and get Lucy back to their fold.

That struggle sadly led to Lucy falling off the side of the mountain. It remains to be seen how she survived, but it is strongly implied that Zona may have had something to do with it.

The fourth season of "Z Nation" will premiere on Friday, Sept. 29 on the Syfy channel.

