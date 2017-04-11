'Yuri!!! on Ice' season 2 rumors: Anime series to explore Yuri's past

While it remains unclear as to when the sophomore season of "Yuri!!! on Ice" will arrive, there are already numerous rumors and speculations attached to the anime series. If the latest reports are to be believed, it is likely for "Yuri!!! on Ice" season 2 to explore Yuri's past.

There is no denying that "Yuri!!! on Ice" season 1 was one of the breakthrough anime series last year. While the show is devoid of combat and fantasy elements that are common in more popular anime series, it managed to attract a solid fan base that continues to grow.

Given the undeniable success of the anime's debut season, it is now expected that it will return for its sophomore season as confirmed by series creator Mitsuro Kubo, who has said that she is currently working on the script of "Yuri!!! on Ice" season 2. While Kubo has not revealed the plotline of the anime series' upcoming installment, recent reports claim that it may allow the viewers to take a peek on Yuri's past.

Apart from possibly exploring Yuri's past, it is also suspected that the upcoming season 2 of the anime series will pick up from the conclusion of the events in its season 1, where Yuri failed to bag the Grand Prix plum and only ended as the second placer. As it was the champion himself, Yurio Plisetsky, who encouraged Yuri not to give up, it is safe to say that Yuri will continue training with Victor in season 2 until he competes again.

However, as Victor has expressed his desire to go back to competitive figure skating, some fans can only wonder if there is still a possibility for the two characters to continue their mentor-student relationship, apart from the developing personal feelings they have for each other.

In the event that Victor really decides to go back to competitive figure skating, some suspect that "Yuri!!! on Ice" season 2 will feature the mentor and student going against each other, which, if turns out to be the case, will surely provide the series with more excitement and drama.