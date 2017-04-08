'Yuri!!! on Ice' season 2 release date, spoilers: Next installment to premiere before the end of 2017?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

All hopes are high regarding the season 2 renewal of the hit Japanese sports anime "Yuri!!! On Ice," as rumors claim that the animated show will be back soon.

The critically acclaimed animated series, which centers on the fight between the Japanese figure skater Yuri Katsuki and 15-year-old Russian prodigy skater Yuri Plisetsky to have the figure skating master Victor Nikiforov as their coach, aired its final episode of season 1 back in December 2016. However, series producer MAPPA remains mum about the show's renewal for season 2.

But according to reports, one of the members of the creative team of "Yuri!!! On Ice" claims that there is a big chance of hearing a season 2 announcement.

There are also rumors claiming that Mitsuro Kubo, the creator of the anime series, revealed that they plan to complete the production of the show's next installment this year. This means that there is a big chance to see the show's return before the end of 2017.

Meanwhile, some of the plot rumors of the upcoming season of the sports-themed anime hint that the story will revolve around the early life of Yuki K.

It can also be speculated that season 2 will follow the new adventures of the figure skaters in St. Petersburg after Yuri P. won the gold medal and Yuri K. ended up in second place at the end of the first season. This means that the training to become the next best figure skater will possibly continue in a new location.

On the other hand, reports also claim that the sales of the show's Blu-ray and DVD are doing well in the market. According to reports, the fourth and most recent volume of "Yuri!!! On Ice" sold at least 33,000 units during its first week on shelves.

The fifth volume of Blu-ray and DVDs for "Yuri!!! On Ice" is expected to be released on April 28.