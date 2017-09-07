'Yuri on Ice' season 2 release date news: Creators to prioritize movie first

A promotional poster for the Japanese anime 'Yuri On Ice.' Facebook/yuri.on.ice.fans

The Japanese anime "Yuri on Ice" has fans still waiting for a definite second season air date. Fortunately for fans of the show, there are some reports that have surfaced estimating the arrival of the show's highly-anticipated second season.

According to Inquisitr, there is a possibility that season 2 of the hit Japanese anime might arrive before 2017 even ends. Fans doubted the immediate release of a second season, especially since it was announced in April that a live-action movie would be released soon. Fans have even thought that due to the positive feedback that the show has received, they would follow "Yuri on Ice" up with a second season as soon as possible.

Since the announcement of the movie, creators of the show have been prioritizing its production. The Japanese anime's creator Mitsuro Kubo has already made a statement expressing that she is already set to make a second season for "Yuri on Ice." She said plans are already underway, and is doing her best and working as hard as possible to release an episode this year.

After releasing the last episode of season 1 in December of 2016, it took four months for the show to be greenlit. This does not necessarily mean that something negative is going on behind the scenes. It is possible that the showrunners are being careful in creating the second season — hence taking their time. Or, they could be focusing all their efforts on the movie first. Either way, fans have something to look forward to.

Some rumors have even stated that the second season could arrive this October. However, the creators of the show have said nothing to prove or disprove these speculations.

So far, fans seem to be grasping at straws just to catch a little bit of information regarding "Yuri on Ice" season 2. They will surely want to know more about Yuri Katsuki's personal life, as well as his relationship with Victor Nikiforov. The show is a breath of fresh air as it strays away from conventional Japanese anime tropes — and rabid fans are just waiting for news regarding the show.