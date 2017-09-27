'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 2 release date, plot news: Grandma Cooper encourages boy genius to lie

Promotional image of "Young Sheldon" from CBS. Facebook/ YoungSheldonCBS

In the next episode of "Young Sheldon" from CBS, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets into a back-and-forth with his grandmother, Grandma Cooper (Annie Potts), who tells him to lie to his mom.

The trailer for the upcoming episode was just released which showed Sheldon happily playing cards with Grandma. Then Sheldon tells her, "I can't lie to my mother." The young boy has very close ties with his mother Mary (Zoe Perry) and thinks the world of her.

"Sure you can. Believe in yourself," Grandma tells Sheldon. Apparently, the elderly woman is not as religious as Mary and does not mind encouraging her grandson to lie. In another scene, he is on stage at the church and introduced to an applauding congregation. However, Mary and his Grandma do not look all too pleased.

It remains to be seen what Sheldon has done this time and why that would displease his elderly folks. Sheldon seemingly has a knack for annoying the people around him.

In the last episode, Sheldon got on the nerves of a few people. His brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), who was years older, was in the same class as him. Apparently, Sheldon was a genius and his outstanding grades enabled him to enter high school at a young age. Being older and in the same class as his younger brother made Georgie feel insecure and angry.

Georgie felt so bad that he did not want to suit up for football until he got an inspirational talk from his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber). His father simply told him that he just had to stick with it and suit up for football. Sheldon was always going to be his brother so he needed to adjust in high school.

"Young Sheldon" season 1 episode 2 will air on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.