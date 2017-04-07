'Yooka-Laylee' patch news: Day 1 patch contents revealed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Playtonic Games and Team17 will launch the new platform video game "Yooka-Laylee" on Tuesday, April 11, but details about the upcoming game's day 1 patch for PC and PlayStation 4 have already been revealed.

According to reports, that the first "Yooka-Laylee" patch will be released to solve some of the game's glitches and fix its general performance. It will particularly center on the game's camera, which was previously described in a review as a little outdated.

Some of the contents of the upcoming "Yooka-Laylee" day 1 patch update will include the improvement on the in-game camera that locks in place whenever a player completes the Gravity Room mission in Galleon.

It will also solve the erratic behavior that tends to happen whenever the players handle the seeds in the Planker's challenge, as well as the resetting of the game softlocks whenever a player opts to abandon the course and faints while within the Nimble race in the Tribalstack Tropics.

The patch also comes with the fixes for the occasional softlock that happens on the Hub C slide whenever a player faints at the time when the timer reaches the zero mark.

Also, the patch will come with several performance improvements, including the different camera transitions during the introductory cut scenes, the different camera movements in several areas in the Hivory Towers and Shipwreck Creek, the light beam at the Icumetric Palace seen inside the Glitterglace Glacier, the ball roll course of the House of Cards at the Capita Cashino, and the Bee-Bop arcade game.

The day 1 patch for "Yooka-Laylee" is already live on Xbox One, but it will only be released on PlayStation 4 and PC at the time of the game's release next week.

Meanwhile, the game developer is still working to come up with a Nintendo Switch version of "Yooka-Laylee" after it announced that it will discontinue the development of the Wii U version. However, the release of the Switch edition is still unknown.