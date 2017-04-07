'Yooka-Laylee' patch news: Day 1 patch contents revealed
Playtonic Games and Team17 will launch the new platform video game "Yooka-Laylee" on Tuesday, April 11, but details about the upcoming game's day 1 patch for PC and PlayStation 4 have already been revealed.
According to reports, that the first "Yooka-Laylee" patch will be released to solve some of the game's glitches and fix its general performance. It will particularly center on the game's camera, which was previously described in a review as a little outdated.
Some of the contents of the upcoming "Yooka-Laylee" day 1 patch update will include the improvement on the in-game camera that locks in place whenever a player completes the Gravity Room mission in Galleon.
It will also solve the erratic behavior that tends to happen whenever the players handle the seeds in the Planker's challenge, as well as the resetting of the game softlocks whenever a player opts to abandon the course and faints while within the Nimble race in the Tribalstack Tropics.
The patch also comes with the fixes for the occasional softlock that happens on the Hub C slide whenever a player faints at the time when the timer reaches the zero mark.
Also, the patch will come with several performance improvements, including the different camera transitions during the introductory cut scenes, the different camera movements in several areas in the Hivory Towers and Shipwreck Creek, the light beam at the Icumetric Palace seen inside the Glitterglace Glacier, the ball roll course of the House of Cards at the Capita Cashino, and the Bee-Bop arcade game.
The day 1 patch for "Yooka-Laylee" is already live on Xbox One, but it will only be released on PlayStation 4 and PC at the time of the game's release next week.
Meanwhile, the game developer is still working to come up with a Nintendo Switch version of "Yooka-Laylee" after it announced that it will discontinue the development of the Wii U version. However, the release of the Switch edition is still unknown.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria
- World's Catholic population grows to 1.3 billion: Church surges in Africa amid priest shortage in Europe
- British DJ sentenced to jail in Tunisia for playing Islamic call to prayer in dance track
- Most Americans concerned about violence against Jews and Muslims
- West Jerusalem recognised as Israel's capital by Russia, in surprise statement
- Nun who was raped in convent suing Catholic Church after sisters pressured her to leave