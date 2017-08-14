'Yooka-Laylee' patch addresses game issues; Playtonic teases Nintendo Switch version

"Yooka-Laylee" featured on the Nintendo Switch posted by Playtonic Games on social media. Twitter/PlaytonicGames

A new update has arrived for "Yooka-Laylee" which aims to fix bugs and unavoidable moments that has befallen the 3-D platformer video game since its initial launch in April.

As the spiritual successor to the nostalgic Nintendo 64 platformer "Banjo-Kazooie," "Yooka-Laylee" sparked a mob of angry and disappointed gamers due to its unpolished nature and a constantly misbehaving camera. Perhaps this was because of the more detailed iteration of an older console but nevertheless, fans have spoken and expressed their sheer distaste for the game.

Fortunately, the update aims to fix all of these discrepancies, in order to improve the gameplay and player experience drastically. The in-game camera was improved, focusing more on the option for manual camera control. This gives players a much better feel and control over the view, and improves distance perspective, especially for the more challenging obstacles.

Apart from the wonky camera, other notable improvements include the option to skip or speed through the dialogue, "Pagies" being set up as guides for players to ease their navigation around the world, additional menu music, a move list guide at the pause menu, the highlighting some objects, and a general improvement in the first-person shooter's mechanics, as well as visual and performance software improvements.

These are just some of the fixes that were detailed in the patch notes released by developer Playtonic Games.

If this update is well-received, the release of the Nintendo Switch version of the game might come sooner than expected. It is in the best interest of Playtonic to take the time to use the different console platforms as a gauge on overall player satisfaction.

IGN stated that the game is a nostalgic experience, and is enjoyable when the possibility of encountering the bugs and the unreliable camera are minimized — which means that the game definitely has something to offer especially for die-hard fans of the genre.

On Twitter, Playtonic teased a screenshot of the game on the controller of the Nintendo Switch. With "Banjo-Kazooie" being a Nintendo game, Playtonic is undoubtedly aiming to please the Switch market. The developer stated in the tweet that they are working tirelessly to release the Nintendo Switch version.