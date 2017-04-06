'Yooka-Laylee' latest news: Adventure game set to arrive on April 11

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The near arrival of "Yooka-Laylee" has been interesting as players have been sharing their own feedback about it, including the game's visual appeal and interesting gameplay.

"Yooka-Laylee" is focused on discovering places and collecting a specific amount of items, which game developer Playtonic has somewhat patterned after "Donkey Kong 64" and the famous "Banjo-Kazooie" series.

The game starts with the main characters, Yooka and Laylee, recognizing that the book they are assuming as a furniture is actually an artifact that can change the universe. Now, the villain Capital B has entered into the picture and stole the book away from the duo.

The pages of the book, called Pagies, have been scattered in the five worlds of "Yooka-Laylee," and the two characters have to find each of them and return it back to the book.

According to Polygon, the each world has a unique theme filled with tasks and diversions. Every task leads to the player's opportunity to collect pages. The publication commended the game's feature to allow the players to explore the words any way they like. This is different from the old titles that force the players to take down a boss prior to unlocking more areas.

Advertisement

The relationship of Yooka the chameleon and Laylee the bat has been noticed by IGN and described it as adorable. Their teamwork is made of Yooka, being the character to lift heavy object while Laylee can unlock invisible ones.

It is good to remember, though, that the most important items in "Yooka-Laylee" are the Pagies and the Quills. These are the items that serve as the key to progress further in the game. Quills have to be changed into Trowzer, a snake character, so that the duo can unlock more skills.

The skills will give them the abilities they need to reach new levels and earn more Pagies. Pagies are needed to enter new worlds.

"Yooka-Laylee" is set to arrive on Xbox One and PS4 on April 11 while its Nintendo Switch version will be released this year.