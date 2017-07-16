'Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters' news: Europe and North America launch fall expected; same game but with new features

Fans of the "Yo-Kai Watch" games in Japan will already know about the new "Psychic Specters" version of the game. For those who are waiting for the game to come to the West, Nintendo has announced that "Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters" will be launching in Europe and North America in fall.

When it comes to the game's content, Nintendo revealed that there will be some new features and content that will add to the content in the previous "Yo-Kai Watch" games. There will be 12 new quests, with one of those quests further exploring the background of the Darknyan character. There will also be a chance for players to make friends with the 15 Wicked Yo-Kai, with the characters only previously appearing in the games as enemies.

Players who own Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls will be able to get their own exclusive dungeons. If the player has saved data from any of the previous versions, they can gain access to the new dungeons, fight special bosses, and even get a chance to befriend exclusive Yo-Kai.

Naturally, with new quests and new dungeons, there will also be new places for the players to explore. One place included in the "Psychic Specters" version is the Gera-Gera resort. Plus, there will also be an expanded version of the "Yo-Kai Watch Blasters" co-op mode, where players can try and defeat new bosses.

The fanbases in the West may have to wait a little while longer, but the anticipation for the game's launch date remains high.