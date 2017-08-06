'Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters' gets Western release date for Nintendo 3DS

Popular Japanese role-playing game "Yo-kai Watch 2" is finally coming to the West, as game developer Level-5 announces that "Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters" will be released in the North American and European markets on Sept. 29. for Nintendo 3DS.

Nintendo gave an overview of the game via a press release, promising "wealth of enjoyment, charm and mystery for both newcomers and existing Yo-kai fans alike." The upcoming game will be the definitive version for "Yo-kai Watch 2" and will contain the versions "Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits" and "Yo-kai Watch 2: Fleshy Souls."

Aside from content from the two games, "Psychic Specters" will also offer 12 brand-new quests for players to play through. One of these new quests will allow players to delve deep into the origins of the mysterious Darknya.

Players will also be given the chance to befriend 15 wicked Yo-kai, who have only appeared as enemies in previous iterations of the game.

As a bonus for its loyal supporters, the new game will also have some exclusive content for owners of "Bony Spirits" and "Fleshy Souls." Players who have saved data from one or both of the previous versions will be given special access to new dungeons that will allow them to fight special bosses and befriend exclusive Yo-kai.

The upcoming game will also include new locations to explore, including the fantastical Gera-Gera Resort. It will also have an expanded version of the Yo-kai Watch Blasters local co-op mode, wherein the players will face new powerful bosses.

"Yo-Kai Watch" is a popular mixed media franchise in Japan, with several titles for Nintendo 3DS gaming console, as well as a manga series, a television show and several full-length animated films. The first game, "Yo-kai Watch," was released in Japan in 2013 and took two years to make it across the seas to the western market in 2015.