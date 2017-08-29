'Yakuza Kiwami 2' news: HD remake of 2006's 'Yakuza 2' coming to PS4

"Yakuza Kiwami 2" will feature remodeled visuals using Sega's new Dragon Engine. YouTube/Ryu ga Gotoku Official

Game developer Sega is giving another one of its games a high definition makeover. The hit action adventure game "Yakuza 2" is getting a new high definition treatment set for release in Japan later this year. The game was originally released in Japan in 2006 and in North America in 2008.

Dubbed "Yakuza Kiwami 2," the remake will feature the hard-kicking action of "Yakuza 2" recreated with the powerful capabilities of the PlayStation 4 in mind. Sega is developing the remake using the new Dragon Engine technology to recreate the visuals with a high definition quality.

The Dragon Engine was the same technology used in the latest title in the Yakuza franchise, "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life." A Japanese language trailer for the remastered version was also released alongside the announcement.

Aside from remodeled graphics, the upcoming game will also feature brand new scenarios. Players will also be given the chance to play as the character Goro Majima in a narrative that continues the storyline that started in "Yakuza 0."

In "Yakuza Kiwami 2," the supporting characters will be voiced by a new set of voice actors. Furthermore, the remastered version will include a new theme song by SiM, a famous Japanese rock band.

"Yakuza Kiwami 2" is a follow up to last year's high definition remake of the original "Yakuza." The remake, "Yakuza Kiwami," was released in Japan back in January 2016. It will be released globally this week.

"Yakuza Kiwami 2" will be released in Japan on Dec. 7. Unfortunately, no announcement has been made regarding the release dates of the North American and European versions. However, given the timelines of the first "Yakuza Kiwami's" Japanese and worldwide releases, it is possible that a global version of the second Kiwami game will be arriving in the next year or two.