'Yakuza Kiwami 2' gameplay, trailer news: Game will run on 'Yakuza 6' graphics engine

On Sept. 20, the creators of the "Yakuza" video game series, Sega, showed off about 23 minutes of extensive gameplay at the stage during the Tokyo Game Show Event. The remake of "Yakuza 2" titled "Yakuza Kiwami 2," showed a very promising new look and an in-depth scope of the open-world game.

According to Destructoid, the trailer of the remake itself looks very fresh and updated graphics-wise. "Yakuza 2" was originally released in 2006, and the sequel was released roughly around seven years ago. "Yakuza 6" and "Kiwami 2" look at par with each other in terms of graphics, which is something that fans have pined for with a story as engrossing as this. The developers have been successful with "Kiwami," and it is looking promising for "Kiwami 2."

Twinfinite stated that "Kiwami 2" will be making use of the same graphics engine that "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" will be using, which is called the Dragon Engine. This was not utilized in the remake of the first game, which means that as much as fans were able to revisit the original game on a more modern graphics engine, "Kiwami 2" aims to surpass that.

It seems that the developers really know their target demographic that they would not mind replaying the game at all. Gematsu reported that apart from the original story line and gameplay of the original 2006 game, "Yakuza Kiwami 2" will also be featuring a new game mode titled "The Truth of Majima Goro," which will shed more light on one of the series' favorite characters. In this game mode, players will be able to use Majima Goro, who will have his own story.

"Yakuza Kiwami 2" will be released on the PlayStation 4 on Dec. 7 in Japan. There is currently no date announced for the U.S. but According to Rolling Stone Sega will try their best to make sure that the Western version of the game will be released within 2017 as well.