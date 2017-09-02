'Yakuza 2' HD PS4 remake news: Sega announces remake after leaked pre-order listing; details of limited edition revealed

The recently released "Yakuza Kiwami" title. YouTube/PlayStation

The secret is out, and a "Yakuza 2" HD remake for PlayStation 4 is coming. SEGA has confirmed this announcement after some eagle-eyed gamers pointed out a leaked pre-order for the "Yakuza 2" HD remake for the PS4.

The gamers found this listing last week in the NeoGaf forum. "Yakuza 2" was originally released back in 2006 in Japan and in 2008 in Europe and North America for the PS2, following the first "Yakuza" game. The first "Yakuza" game was also given the high definition treatment and was released earlier this year. Alternately titled "Yakuza Kiwami 2," the remake will give the visuals a makeover, from the game's characters to the cities of Tokyo and Osaka.

The title was developed using SEGA's Dragon Engine, which is the same technology used to run "Yakuza 6." It will also include some new scenarios, and an option to play Goro Majima aside from Kazuma Kiryu. The remake for PS4 will also feature a new voice cast for the game's supporting characters and a new theme song performed by J-Rock band SiM.

As for the title's contents, "Yakuza 2" will have the base game, a three-disc "Kiwami" set made up of a Kazuma Kiryu Famous CD, Majima Goro Famous CD, and the soundtrack for both "Yakuza Kiwami" and "Yakuza Kiwami 2." The set will also have 10 business cards of the characters that will be in the game. There is also a lot of downloadable content, from new costumes, weapons, one million in-game Yen, and Play-Spot exclusive characters.

"Yakuza 2" will also have a PS4 theme, and will come in limited edition packaging in both Jet Black and Glacier White.

"Yakuza" follows Kazuma Kiryu, a convict who was released from prison after being proven innocent. The success it garnered both critically and commercially launched a franchise that is going strong today.

Both standard and limited edition versions of "Yakuza 2" will be released on Dec. 7 in Japan and some parts of Asia for the PS4. A release date for the West has yet to be determined.