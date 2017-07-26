XXX Church on why it's not OK for couples to watch pornography together

x

A young woman walks towards a stage to be photographed while applying for a job as a Playboy bunny during a casting in Monterrey August 7, 2013. Reuters

Some couples do it and even think it's helped their marriage. But XXX Church explains why it wouldn't recommend couples watching porn together in a recent post in its blog.

There's no denying we live in a world that is saturated with sex and with so many ideas flying around in popular culture, it's no wonder Christians also need a little guidance in this area.

But XXX Church worries that the church in general might have strayed too far in the opposite direction, shunning anything that feels good and focusing too much on the physical aspects of sex, especially the negative ones.

That may not be the best - or healthiest - approach to sex, the ministry feels, as people could end up having the wrong idea of sex, struggling with it in their own marriages, or turning to porn to mask over the dissatisfaction.

One of these struggles with sexual intimacy can come in the form of a pornography addiction for either one or both spouses. Some can argue that watching pornography together could actually assist the recovery or bring in other benefits, like encouraging more openness between the marriage partners rather than it being a secret. Some reason it might even make the sex life more exciting.

Advertisement

But XXX Church argues that all of these 'benefits' can actually be found in a better way, not by watching pornography together, but by building a more intimate relationship long before any physical sexual intimacy takes place.

'We typically take a strange approach to sex in the church where we are cautious of anything that involves our bodies or that feels good, while simultaneously neglecting the spiritual side of sex,' says XXX Church. 'Which is why, when the questions around sex focus mainly on the physical at the expense of the spiritual or emotional, we lose out on a deeper intimacy. Something that could be the key to unbelievable sex.'

In fact, if either spouse is turning to porn, it's a sign that they have misunderstood what sex is about or that there is a hidden emotional or spiritual wound they are trying to heal, XXX Church writes.

XXX Church argues that the key to sex isn't what happens in the bedroom; it's how couples interact with each other the rest of the time.

It encourages people to first focus on their partners' emotional needs and 'all the little interactions' they have with the person they love in everyday life.

This, it believes, is what will make sex truly fulfilling in the way both sides desire without any need for 'outside help.'

'This is truly great foreplay.....This puts porn to shame,' says XXX Church. 'If you want to have sex with your spouse every night but aren't willing to take the time to be vulnerable with them throughout the day, then it's not surprising that sex can become stale, something to fear and something to get anxious about.'

It continues: 'If we begin with the physical, then it is more likely to grow stale or boring. But if we realize that in our marriage we are free to be real in front of each other and there is no pretense, we allow ourselves the grace to be patient and honest with each other. Which breeds intimacy. Which, guess what? Should breed a sex life that is natural and focused on no one else but each other.'