Xiaomi updates: Mi 6 specifications leak; Mi Max 2 spotted in GFXBench test

It has been confirmed recently that Xiaomi will release its new flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 6, this month, following CEO Lei Jun's confirmation during a live stream earlier. Now, a GFXBench test reveals its specifications. Aside from this, the same test reveals another device that may be unveiled soon, particularly the Mi Max phablet successor, also called the Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

The leak reveals that Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in a 5.1-inch full high-definition (HD) display screen. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, while Qualcomm Adreno 540 will run the device's graphics processing unit (GPU). The upcoming flagship will come with options for its RAM and internal memory, specifically 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage.

Aside from these, other features anticipated for Xiaomi Mi 6 include the 12-megapixel main camera, the 7-megapixel secondary shooter, and the capability to record 4K video resolution from both lenses. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come with Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

Based on earlier rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 6 may be announced sometime between April 11 and April 18.

Meanwhile, the specifications for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 have also been revealed, although it is still under the codename "Xiaomi Oxygen."

The upcoming phablet will come in a huge 6.4-inch full HD display screen. It will be engineered by a still unknown Qualcomm Snapdragon processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. Although the GFXBench test did not specify, many believe that the chipset refers to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, as previously speculated.

Aside from this, the Mi Max 2 is expected to carry 4 GB of RAM, along with 128 GB of internal memory. As for its camera, the upcoming phablet is anticipated to feature 12-megapixel front shooter with 4K video recording capability, along with 5-megapixel front snapper.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 may be announced sometime in May.