Xiaomi unveils new bezel-less flagship phone Mi Mix 2

The new Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features bezel-less display. Facebook/ xiaomiglobal

Last year, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi became the harbinger of 2017's smartphone trend, bezel-less display, with the Mi Mix. This week, the company unveiled the next generation Mi Mix 2, which pushes the edge-to-edge design further.

The Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch display that has an 18:9 aspect ratio. Similar to the first Mi Mix, the new phone has edge-to-edge display, with no bezels on the top, left and right. The narrow lower bezel houses the phone's camera.

While the original phone sported a fancy piezoelectric earpiece, it proved to be ultimately worse than the standard earpiece. That's why for the Mix 2, Xiaomi has moved back to using a standard, but razor-thin earpiece that is neatly tucked into a small slit at the top of the phone. However, its size may produce lower quality sound compared to other phones.

While the phone has a stunning display, the other specifications of the phone can also compete with other big names in the market. The Mix 2 has a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6 GB of RAM, and a choice between 64, 128, or 256 GB of internal storage.

Despite its flagship specifications, the new smartphone only sports a single lens rear camera. It is a 12-megapixel one with an aperture of f/2.0, which should be able to take great photos.

The phone also includes a 3,400 mAh battery pack that gives users more time to enjoy its features. The back of the phone is made of ceramic, while its frame is aluminum. It also comes with the company's own operating system, MIUI 9, which is based on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

A special edition of the phone will also be available. It will have an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and an all-ceramic unibody.

The Mi Mix is expected to be available in China for 3,299 to 4,699 Chinese Yuan, which is ranges from $500 to $720. There is no word yet if the new phone will be available in the U.S.