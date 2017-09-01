Xiaomi to take bezel-less smartphones to next level with Mi Mix 2

Concept product design for the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. Facebook/ Starck

Even before phone Samsung's Infinity display and LG's FullVision display started popularizing the bezel-less design in today's smartphones, the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has released a phone that sported no bezels on its top and sides. Now, the company is taking things to a new level with the next iteration of a bezel-less phone, the Mi Mix 2.

The second generation flagship phone will be officially unveiled on Sept. 11. The phone was designed by French designer Philippe Starck, who was also the man behind the original Mi Mix phone.

Starck recently shared a "conceptual product design" video featuring the Mi Mix 2 on Facebook. It showed that the upcoming phone's design is almost without any visible bezel, with only a very narrow strip of bezel seen at the bottom portion of the handset.

The phone will boast a 93 percent screen to body ratio. Its predecessor, which was released last year, had a 91.3 screen to body ratio.

Aside from its aesthetics, the specifications of the Mi Mix 2 will challenge any major flagship smartphones in today's market. The phone will have a giant 6.4-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution. Under the hood, the new phone packs a Snapdragon 835 processor, options between 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage, 6 GB of RAM, and a 4,500 mAh battery.

The new product will be launched one day before Apple's big annual product showcase, where it is expected to unveil the new iPhone.

Often referred to as the Apple of China, Xiaomi is at the forefront of smartphone innovation. The company is known to release exceptional devices that are very affordable.

Aside from the concept design, not much is known yet about the Mi Mix 2, but as its official reveal is coming very soon, fans of the bezel-less design will soon be treated with an innovative offering from the Chinese technology giant