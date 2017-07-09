Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 release date rumors: Smartphone cancelled, to be replaced by bezel-less Xiaomi 1?
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 is one of the most-awaited smartphone devices from the Beijing-based Chinese electronics company. The phone is still not an official one and, unfortunately, rumor has it that it might never become one.
The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will allegedly be replaced another phone called Xiaomi X1. The Xiaomi X1 is said to have two main hardware versions: one with a normal panel and one with a bezel-less version.
However, for people who are still getting their hopes up for Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, there might be chances that the rumor will also stay as a rumor. An article published by GSM Arena has an update, saying that the X1 and Redmi Pro 2 are different devices, so, there is still a chance that the public will see both smartphones.
The Xiaomi X1, the rumored replacement of Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, is expected to come with a 5.5-inch screen with 2160 x 1080 resolution. The device is also said to be equipped Snapdragon 660 chip at its helm. A dual-camera system consisting of Sony's IMX362 or IMX386 sensors with a fingerprint sensor is going to be located at the rear part of the smartphone device.
The handset of Xiaomi X1 is expected to retain the 3.5 mm headset jack. The rumored Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 replaced is expected to be sold from CNY 1,999 ($294) with 4 GB of random access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage and to CNY 2,499 ($368) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The bezel-less version of X1 is expected to sport a 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage with a price of CNY 2,299 ($339). Meanwhile, the X1 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is expected to be sold for CNY 2,799 ($412).
The Xiaomi X1 is expected to hit the stores by the end of July with the MI 6 Plus and MIUI 9. It is also possible that Xiaomi 1 is actually just the international name of Redmi Pro 2.
