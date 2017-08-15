Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A release date, features news: Budget phone leaked, considerably lower specs than Note 5

Promotional poster for the Xiaomi Mi 5X. Facebook/XiaomiGlobal

The specs and features for the budget phone Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A have been leaked online. As a cheaper alternative to the Redmi Note 5, the Beijing-based company's newest mobile device is for consumers looking for quality specs but operating on a tight budget.

Compared to the pricier version, the Redmi Note 5, which costs around $220 dollars, the Redmi Note 5A will only be priced at 999 yuan, or about $150. However, most, if not all, the specs of the latter are downgraded.

The Redmi Note 5A reportedly maintains the same screen dimensions at 5.5 inches. However, instead of a 1080p display, it will have a resolution of 720p, along with a 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 system-on-chip, 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM), 16 GB of storage space and full Android 7.1 Nougat capabilities.

The back camera is pegged at 13 megapixels while a 5-megapixel shooter can be found on the front panel. The battery life is also compromised, offering 3,080 mAh as opposed to the Note 5's 4,000 mAh.

With the resolution down, the reduced battery life shouldn't be a problem and is likely to be reliable. These specs are significantly lower, but they are nevertheless good choices to have on a budget phone. So far, it looks to deliver on functionality as well.

However, the problem with having an updated operating system on a budget phone like this is that recent versions of the OS will require more internal memory to run efficiently. The fact that the display is a step lower than the Note 5A's counterpart could make the difference in comfortable frame rates, but the quad-core processor might struggle with multitasking demands.

Potential buyers will have to wait until the official release and reviews from technology critics in order to gain more information on the upcoming device's overall bang for the buck performance.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is expected to be unveiled on Monday, Aug. 21.