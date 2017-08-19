Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A launch set for Aug. 21, specs revealed

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is the predecessor of the upcomig Redmi Note 5A Xiaomi

Continuing to add to its wide array of smartphone offerings, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has announced that the upcoming Redmi Note 5A will be launched on Aug. 21.

Xiaomi Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bin Lin made the announcement and shared the invitation to the event on Chinese social network Weibo. According to the company chief, the Redmi Note 5A handsets will be high-quality, cost effective, and will come in vibrant colors.

The upcoming phone was also spotted on the Chinese certification site TENAA. According to the listing, the Redmi Note 5A will be launching in two variants, one with the presence of a fingerprint sensor and one without.

Both variants of the Redmi Note 5A will arrive with a 5.5-inch HD display and Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, with the signature MIUI 9 user interface skinned on top.

The entry-level variant of the phone will come with a 13 megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5 megapixel front camera. The high-end version, on the other hand, will feature a 16 megapixel rear camera and a 13 megapixel front camera. It will also feature LED flashes on both the rear and the front.

One variant will be powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, while the Prime or Pro version will be boosted with a more powerful octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor.

In terms of memory, the new phone will come with either 2 GB random access memory (RAM) and 16 GB internal storage, or 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Storage capacity of both variants will be expandable to up to 128 GB using a micro SD card.

Consumers who want to purchase the Redmi Note 5A will be able to choose from a wide array of colors, including silver, red, grey, blue, white, rose gold, and gold.