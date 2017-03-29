Xiaomi Mi6, Mi6 Plus latest updates, rumors: Handsets to have Snapdragon 835 chip, better RAM?
Enthusiasts have been expecting that the Xiaomi Mi6 and Mi6 Plus will have a fresh look and more advanced features, considering that the Mi lines have impressed many. A recent leak reportedly shows that the imminent devices will carry a Snapdragon 835 processor and an all new design.
It has long been speculated that Xiaomi will launch the Mi6 anytime soon, and this rumor has been strengthened when an alleged leak surfaced, showing the two devices with a glossy black shell. The new smartphones may also have a dual camera feature and a faster processor under the hood.
In terms of specs, it is believed that the Xiaomi Mi6 and Mi6 Plus will have the latest Snapdragon 835 chip with 2.45GHz of speed. An alleged leak reveals that the devices will use the Android operating system. Xiaomi MI6 will reportedly have 4 GB of RAM that can be expanded to 6 GB LPDDR4. On the other hand, the Mi6 Plus will boast 6 GB of RAM.
It is possible that Xiaomi Mi6 will run on MIUI 8 on Android 6.0, while its bigger sibling will have the same MIUI, but it will have Android 7.0 instead. Furthermore, both handsets can support several connection options like TD-LTE, GSM, LTE-FDD, and WCDMS.
In terms of battery, it is expected that the Mi6 Plus will have a more powerful battery. The device will reportedly carry a 4,500 mAh Li-Po pack, while the smaller version will only be packed with 3,200 mAh of power.
Aside from all these, the leak suggests that the sizes of Mi6 and Mi6 Plus differ. The latter has a 5.15-inch full high-definition display coupled with 1920 pixel resolution. The basic model has a 5.7-inch full HD display with 1080 pixel resolution.
Xiaomi has yet to confirm rumors, so the information presented above should still be taken with a grain of salt.
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- Was Christopher Columbus really a Jew fleeing persecution by the Spanish Inquisition?
- Christians are to the fore in efforts to find homes in the UK for thousands of Syrian refugees
- Render unto Caesar: The new pound coin has an uncomfortable message for the Church
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Pakistani Christian killed in the street had refused to work on a Sunday
- 12,000 homes, $200 million: The cost of rebuilding just part of Iraq's shattered Christian community
- Six men arrested for 'trying to force a woman to convert to Christianity' in India
- US pastor charged for 'illegal' Bible study in Russia appeals to European Court of Human Rights
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?