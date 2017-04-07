Entertainment
Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 versus Mi Pad 2 specs and features comparison: The new Mi Pad model is better and faster than its predecessor

Faith Baquirquir

A product photo of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3.Xiaomi-mi.com

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi has recently released the Mi Pad 3. The new device holds many differences from the previous Mi Pad model, which was released back in 2015.

A thorough review and comparison of the Mi Pad 3 and the Mi Pad 2 has been posted on iGeekPhone.com. In terms of display, the both models sport the same 7.9-inch retina display with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution, which produces vibrant and crisp image quality when playing games, watching videos, and reading ebooks. However, the Mi Pad 3 features two reading modes for ebooks, which lets users choose between black-and-white mode and eye-protection mode. This is something that the Mi Pad 2 does not have.

As for the hardware, the Mi Pad 3 runs on MT8176 hexa-core 2.1 GHz processor and PowerVR GX6250 GPU, which provide better image processing that lets users play high-definition games without a hitch. The Mi Pad 2, on the other hand, runs on Intel Atom X5-Z8500 quad-core 2.2 GHz processor. As a hexa-core processor is perceived to be more powerful than a quad-core processor, it is likely that the Mi Pad 3 will perform better and faster than its predecessor. The new Mi Pad model also sports a built-in 6600 mAh battery, while the old model has only 6190 mAh battery. Additionally, the Mi Pad 3 has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM, while the Mi Pad 2 has only 2 GB of RAM and two ROM variants: 16 GB and 64 GB.

A comparison of specs has also been posted on Gadgets 360, presenting the big differences between the cameras. While the previous model features only an 8-megapixel rear camera, the brand-new model now has a 13-megapixel rear camera. The front-facing cameras of both models, however, remain the same at 5 megapixels.

Another big difference between the two is the operating system that they run on. The Mi Pad 2 runs on Android 6.0, while the new Mi Pad 3 runs on Windows 10.

