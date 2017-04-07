Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 versus Mi Pad 2 specs and features comparison: The new Mi Pad model is better and faster than its predecessor
Chinese electronics company Xiaomi has recently released the Mi Pad 3. The new device holds many differences from the previous Mi Pad model, which was released back in 2015.
A thorough review and comparison of the Mi Pad 3 and the Mi Pad 2 has been posted on iGeekPhone.com. In terms of display, the both models sport the same 7.9-inch retina display with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution, which produces vibrant and crisp image quality when playing games, watching videos, and reading ebooks. However, the Mi Pad 3 features two reading modes for ebooks, which lets users choose between black-and-white mode and eye-protection mode. This is something that the Mi Pad 2 does not have.
As for the hardware, the Mi Pad 3 runs on MT8176 hexa-core 2.1 GHz processor and PowerVR GX6250 GPU, which provide better image processing that lets users play high-definition games without a hitch. The Mi Pad 2, on the other hand, runs on Intel Atom X5-Z8500 quad-core 2.2 GHz processor. As a hexa-core processor is perceived to be more powerful than a quad-core processor, it is likely that the Mi Pad 3 will perform better and faster than its predecessor. The new Mi Pad model also sports a built-in 6600 mAh battery, while the old model has only 6190 mAh battery. Additionally, the Mi Pad 3 has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM, while the Mi Pad 2 has only 2 GB of RAM and two ROM variants: 16 GB and 64 GB.
A comparison of specs has also been posted on Gadgets 360, presenting the big differences between the cameras. While the previous model features only an 8-megapixel rear camera, the brand-new model now has a 13-megapixel rear camera. The front-facing cameras of both models, however, remain the same at 5 megapixels.
Another big difference between the two is the operating system that they run on. The Mi Pad 2 runs on Android 6.0, while the new Mi Pad 3 runs on Windows 10.
