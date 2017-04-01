Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 rumors: Xiaomi may release Mi Pad 3 and Mi Pad 3 Pro along with Xiaomi Mi 6
There are rumors that Xiaomi is preparing for the release of the Mi Pad 3, following the photo leak from China showing different colors of the tablet.
The Chinese company may be gearing up for the release of a new tablet, aside from its upcoming flagship device, the Xiaomi Mi 6, soon. Reports indicate that the Mi Pad 3 will come in two different sizes and variants with different operating systems, simply referred to as the Mi Pad 3 and the Mi Pad 3 Pro.
Based on the rumor, the Mi Pad 3 will come in a 7.9-inch display screen, similar to its predecessor. The device is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek MT8176 processor and may come with 4 GB of RAM, along with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage.
Cost-wise, the device with small internal memory may be priced at 1,299 yuan or about $188, while the tablet with large internal storage may come at 1,599 yuan or about $231. Aside from these, the Mi Pad 3 is speculated to come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.
On the other hand, the Mi Pad 3 Pro is anticipated to come in a 9.7-inch display screen. It is speculated to be engineered by Intel's Atom X7-Z8750 central processing unit (CPU), while its RAM and internal storage sizes are expected to be similar to the options available for the Mi Pad 3.
As for its cost, the 64 GB version may be sold at 1,699 yuan or about $247, while the 128 GB variant may be priced at 1,999 yuan or about $299. The Mi Pad 3 is also rumored to be shipped with Windows 10 out of the box.
For its colors, the Mi Pad 3 and the Mi Pad 3 Pro may come in the options of black, gold, red/rose, and silver.
The upcoming devices are expected to be announced sometime in April or May, along with the Xiaomi Mi 6. Nonetheless, fans should still take this information with a grain of salt, as Xiaomi is yet to confirm the leaks.
