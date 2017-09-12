Xiaomi Mi MIX2 and Mi Note 3 news: Specs revealed at unveiling event

A promotional photo of the Mi MIX 2 by Chinese technology company Xiaomi. Facebook/XiaomiMiMIX2smartphone

Chinese technology company Xiaomi announced their new smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and Mi Note 3 on Monday, Sept. 11 in China. Though the company has been very careful about leaks and such, information regarding the two anticipated new smartphones from the Chinese brand have already been released.

According to Gadgets 360, The Mi MIX 2 was a collaborative effort between Xiaomi and acclaimed designer Philippe Stack. This collaboration, however, is not the first time that Stack and Xiaomi have worked together — since they've already had a similar experience for the previous iteration of the upcoming phone, the Mi MIX. The Mi MIX line is distinguished by its unmistakable bezel-less display, which the Mi MIX 2 will also boast upon its release.

According to Telecomtalk, the specs for the Mi MIX 2 will have a measurement of 5.99 inches of AMOLED 18:9 display, which is a little bit smaller compared to the previous version. However, the aspect ratio has been improved, making the entire phone less bulky, but with better visuals. The resolution of the screen is at 2160 x 1080 pixels, which unique compared to its immediate competitors in the smartphone market.

The processor is in fact a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, which falls a tad short from the previous leak that came out. There will be a healthy plethora of options for different types of buyers in terms of memory storage, which can go up to 256 GB. Random access memory (RAM) will also have plenty of options with 6 GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The Mi Note 3 will be larger than the Mi 6, which is the flagship phone of Xiaomi. Android Headlines confirmed that the general appearance of the Mi Note 3 is almost exactly like the Mi 6 in make and specs, but the difference is that the back side of the Mi Note 3 is curved with a double camera feature, and will be sporting a bigger display.

The unveiling was streamed live 3 p.m. EDT on the official website in China, with accompanying YouTube videos of the launch.