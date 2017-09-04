Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 release date, specs rumors: Bezel-less handset arriving on September 11

Official render of the Xiaomi Mi MIX. Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 handset has been much-talked-about in the past few weeks. Finally, the Chinese multinational tech company revealed that a much-improved iteration of the first Mi Mix will be unboxed this September.

According to The Verge, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be announced during the company's special event on Monday, Sept. 11. The confirmation from the tech giant was posted on Weibo, although several specs and design teasers coming from different sources have also surfaced.

For one, handset designer Phillipe Starck released a product design video of the Mi Mix 2. His conceptual design reveals that the upcoming Xiaomi handset will sport minimal bezels on the sides of the screen, slimmer than the bezels of Mi Mix.

The bezel-less concept of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was also seemingly confirmed by a teaser photo posted by Xiaomi's managing director based in India. The photo was posted on Twitter, confirming to Xiaomi followers that the upcoming Mi Mix will follow the current trend of maximizing the screen display by lessening the bezels.

Some details for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 leaked on Weibo reveal that users can also expect a different interface than what was featured in the first Mi Mix handset. Specifically, the "About Phone" section of Mi Mix 2 will include all details related to the handset model.

Earlier rumors suggested that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out of the box. The handset could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, which is a huge step up from the Mi Mix's Snapdragon 821 chipset. Its maximum internal storage option is expected to go up to 256 GB, while its battery is said to be packed with 4,400 mAh.

As for the display, the Mi Mix 2 will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch curved active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screen with an edge-to-edge design. It is also possible that the handset will receive a dual-camera setup and a special 3D facial recognition scanner.