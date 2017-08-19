Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 news: Launch date revealed, pricing tipped

The bezel-less design of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is coming to stores in less than a month, and fans are hyped for the company's upcoming flagship phone.

French designer Philippe Starck has come back to design the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 after designing Xiaomi's first flagship phone, the Mi Mix.

Earlier released leaks claim that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will have two variants: one with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, and another with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The phone will also have a six-inch Japanese Display International (JDI) display and 95 percent screen-to-body ratio with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. This is fitting, as the phone's predecessor Xiaomi Mi Mix could be said to have started the current trend of bezel-less designs as seen on other phones such as the Elephone S7, Doogee Mix and Bluboo S1.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be powered by a 3,400 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 835 processor, scoring a standard score of 1929 on the Geekbench single core test and 6431 on the multi-core test. This places the Xiaomi flagship above other famous smartphones, including the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and HTC U11. The phone figures below the Xiaomi Mi 6, Huawei Honor 9, and Samsung Galaxy 8, however.

It is likely that a 12-megapixel rear camera will feature in the phone's ceramic back panel, while the phone front will sport a 5-megapixel shooter. The phone comes with a type-C USB port and a fingerprint sensor located at the back.

The phone will run Android 7.1 Nougat and will have two SIM slots, joining the rising number of dual-SIM smartphones.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is rumored to be priced at 3,999 Yuan ($599.33) for the 6 GB version and 4,999 Yuan ($749.21) for the 8 GB version.

Xiaomi might be looking to cut Apple some of its potential sales, as the country has reported to have scheduled its release on Sept. 12, the same date of the Apple iPhone 8's launch.