Xiaomi Mi A1 specs, price news: Android One handset revealed with dual cameras

An image of the white Xiaomi Mi A1 handset with a stylus pen. Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi A1 was unveiled in New Delhi, India earlier this week, boasting a lot of improvements in specs and design. Users will be able to enjoy the experience of a high-end smartphone with the Mi A1's dual-camera setup for a relatively lower price.

According to The Verge, the Xiaomi Mi A1 features a dual-camera system with a secondary telephoto lens. The dual lens is a combination of two 12-megapixel shooters, which allow for 2x zooming and capturing portrait images with shallow field depth.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 also possesses the power of a high-end smartphone, thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. This high-power chipset promotes faster processing while keeping battery power consumption at low levels.

Aside from the high-end features of the Xiaomi Mi A1, the other surprising twist of Xiaomi's recent announcement is that their latest flagship handset is a part of Google's Android One project.

The Mi A1 was given the tagline, "created by Xiaomi, powered by Google," confirming the device will run the Android operating system. To note, the Android One project first arrived in India three years ago, introducing the Android experience to low-tier mobile devices.

Other specs include a 3,080 mAh battery with a custom 380-volt charger designed to protect the battery from sudden power spikes. The Mi A1 can be charged with the use of USB Type-C adapter, which strays from Xiaomi's previous budget devices. The smartphone has 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of internal storage. There is also dual-SIM support.

According to CNET, the Xiaomi Mi A1 will be released in 40 countries following its launch in India. Some of these countries include India, Russia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore and Mexico, which will likely have the Mi A1 in their respective markets by the end of September.

As for its release in the United States, it is still unlikely that the latest Xiaomi smartphone will be launched in North America. Although, interested buyers may have it ordered through an online reseller.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 costs INR 14,999, which converts to around $235.