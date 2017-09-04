Xiaomi Mi A1 release date, specs news: Snapdragon 625-powered phone to be unveiled on September 5

A teaser for Xiaomi's upcoming event on Sept. 5. Facebook/xiaomiglobal

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi A1 has made its debut on benchmarking site Geekbench, and now some of its specs are known to the world.

Now that the Xiaomi Mi A1 has been listed on Geekbench, fans are expecting device powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor that clocks at 2.02 GHz. The smartphone will run the Android Nougat 7.1.2-based MIUI operating system.

The 4 GB phone achieved a single-core score of 852 and multi-core score of 3837. Rumored to sport a dual rear camera setup, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is said to be the Android One version of the Mi 5X, which was released recently in China.

The company was previously expected to release the Mi 5X in India this week, but it looks like they're opting for a global release instead, which lends more credibility to rumors that the A1 is essentially the same as the 5X, except without Android installed.

The 5X features a 5.5-inch, 1080 x 1920-pixel touchscreen display. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, the smartphone has 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of internal storage, which could be expanded up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter. It also has dual-sim capabilities. Running on Android 7.1 Nougat and a 3,080 mAh battery, the phone measures 155.40 x 75.8 x 7.30 mm and weighs 165 grams. It comes in three color variants: rose gold, gold and black. The phone retails for around Rs. 16,999 ($265).

Xiaomi has already sent media invites for a launch event in New Delhi, India on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The company also teased a dual camera phone and announced that they will be releasing exclusively with retailer Flipkart.

It remains to be seen if the Xiaomi Mi 5X will be getting an Indian release or if they will release the new smartphone line that begins with the A1.