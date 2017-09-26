Xiaomi Mi 7 release date, specs rumors: Smartphone to launch Q1 2018 with Snapdragon 845 processor, wireless charging support

Xiaomi's current flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 6. Xiaomi

Only a few months after the unveiling of Xiaomi Mi 6, details have already begun to surface regarding the Chinese smartphone maker's next flagship device. According to the latest reports, the Xiaomi Mi 7 may drop in the first few months of 2018. Rumor has it that the premium smartphone will be among the first mobile devices to boast the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

As per the latest rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 7 will be launched in Q1 2018. This period coincides with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, leading to speculations that the Mi 7 will be presented during the mobile device tradeshow. While Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the rumor, the previous flagship reveal of the company also took place during the last Mobile World Congress, according to a Weibo leak.

Moreover, the latest leaks on the Xiaomi Mi 7 suggest that the next flagship handset will receive Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is expected to be faster and more powerful than the Snapdragon 835. To note, the current premium chipset from Qualcomm is being used in top-end smartphones in the market today such as Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

In other news, it appears that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will be the first mobile device from the company to boast wireless charging feature. It was reported that Xiaomi is among the companies included in the Wireless Power Consortium, a group of electronic firms that make use of Qi wireless charging feature. Apple, Samsung and LG are also listed as members of the consortium, with the tech giants' respective flagship devices having the Qi wireless charging capabilities.

If ever the wireless charging support comes for the Xiaomi Mi 7, this will be a huge step for the company to introduce a high-end feature to a mobile device that is expected to be less expensive than other high-quality handsets. However, other tech-based publications such as Phone Arena thought that the Qi wireless charging for Mi 7 is a bit late, especially that Xiaomi could have already included wireless charging feature in the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 tablet.

Other specs rumors for the Xiaomi Mi 7 include a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED display and a bezel-less front screen. It is expected that the Mi 7 will have a base model with 6 GB RAM storage, and the top-tier variant with 8 GB RAM.