Xiaomi Mi 6 updates: Upcoming flagship expected to be announced this month

Jiselle Pamela Tan

The Xiaomi Mi 5. Its successor will be announced this April.Xiaomi

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now, with different speculations regarding its release date and specifications. Nonetheless, a recent report reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 6 is coming this month.

According to MyDrivers, Xiaomi chief executive officer Lei Jun confirmed during a livestream that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be unveiled in April. Although the specific date is yet to be identified, many believe that the upcoming flagship will be announced sometime between April 11 and April 18.

As for its specifications, there are still different rumors pertaining to the Xiaomi Mi 6. Earlier this year, there were speculations that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in three different variants, namely, a base model, a mid-version, and a premium model.

There is not much information shared about the alleged mid-version of the Xiaomi Mi 6, but rumors suggest that the base model may come with 4 GB of RAM, along with 64 GB of internal storage. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset or the MediaTek Helio X30 processor.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 6 premium model may come with 6 GB of RAM, along with 256 GB of internal memory. Many believe that it will be engineered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Meanwhile, a recent leak suggests that Xiaomi Mi 6's screen-to-body ratio will be high, similar to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The bezels of the device will mostly be on the top portion of the screen to accommodate the front camera and speaker grill.

Aside from this, there are rumors that the upcoming flagship will come with dual-lens camera that will be configured vertically instead of horizontally. This feature may aid in capturing images with shallow depth of fields without blurring the rest of the focused image. The new model may come with two 15-megapixel main snappers.

