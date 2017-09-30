'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' release date news: New gameplay screenshots teased

A screenshot from the "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" demo at E3 2017. YouTube/Nintendo

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is finally getting released. Game developer Monolith Soft and publisher Nintendo are showing more of the game's feel and features. Several screenshots have been released, showing in detail the dynamics of the game.

The sequel to the original game that came out for the Nintendo Wii in 2011, "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will once again highlight a dynamic open world filled with quests, monsters, and secrets to unravel. "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will adopt a chibi, anime-style art to focus on the size and scale of the massive environment.

It has been revealed that players will be using a new character looking for the mystical place called Elysium. Details surrounding the place and the context of the sojourn are still unknown but will most likely delve into by the core narrative of the game.

The new screenshots show how bonds between a Driver and a Blade will form during battles. Color and the length will depict how strong the bond is.

Earlier this month, dedicated players of the game compiled "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" screenshots, which have been compared to the latest build shown at the Nintendo Direct event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 and what was presented last January.

"Xenoblade Chronicles" series creator Tetsuya Takahashi comes back as the executive director of the sequel. Takahashi credited the wonderful foundation that was established in "Xenoblade Chronicles X" as the major factor for the quick development of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

Another factor that pushed the quick development cycle is the agreement between Nintendo and Monolith Soft to publish the game early in the Nintendo Switch's lifecycle.

The game was received positively upon its reveal, with critics and fans noting its quick development and various offerings. Other insiders noted the streamlined system combats and magnificent landscape.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Dec 1.