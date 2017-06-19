'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' release date news: New E3 trailer reveals gameplay, characters
With only a few months left before "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" debuts, Monolith Soft and Nintendo have released a new trailer for the role-playing video game. The three-minute long clip gave fans a one stop shop about all the details for the upcoming title.
During their Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 presentation on June 14, Nintendo unveiled a brand-new trailer for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2." The said footage showcases the new gameplay and characters gamers will be playing through.
"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is a sequel to 2010's "Xenoblade Chronicles." However, it will star brand-new characters Rex (voiced by Hiro Shimono), Pyra (voiced by Shino Shimoji) and Ira (voiced by Yūichi Nakamura), who are searching for a mysterious place known as Elysium. What exactly this is and why it is so important remains obscure.
Just like its predecessors, "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will features fantasy and sci-fi elements. It will also revolve around an open world split into zones with various side quests and a real-time battle system.
That being said, "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" has been well received by the general public. Many also praised its Chibi anime art style compare to its prior "Xenoblade" installments, which concentrated more on realistic human proportions.
As of press time, no exact "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" release date has been announced yet. However, Nintendo is, apparently, aiming for a simultaneous worldwide launch in late 2017, allowing the developers to discuss potential localization issues as they make the game as opposed to dealing with them after its release.
"We're really building [the game] as we're in discussion," Kotaku quoted Nintendo's Japanese division (NCL) director Genki Yokota as saying. "Whereas for the past title, the Japanese version had already been pretty much close to completion when this [localization] discussion started," he added.
For now, the highly anticipated "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is available for pre-order for $59.99.
