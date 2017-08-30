'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' gameplay news: New footage reveals more of game's vast world and new area

A screenshot from the "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" demo in the E3 convention. YouTube/Nintendo

The second installment of "Xenoblade Chronicles" dropped some new gameplay footage, and it definitely gave players a look into the game's vast world plus a new area too. In the recent 2017 GamesCom event in Cologne, Germany, nearly an hour's worth of gameplay was shown, which covered a whole new area.

Two representatives from Nintendo Europe got to explain that the game basically focuses on the players exploring the worlds on top of giant creatures. In the gameplay video, the localization team explained that this new area is located below some cliffs and greenery, which is darker than some areas that were shown at the E3 convention earlier in the year.

The gameplay video in GamesCom this time around shows more of the actual gameplay than the story. The three main characters Rex, Nia, and Tora are seen engaging in combat, fighting off enemies at level 21 with their blades Pyra, Kaibyaku, and Kisaragi. Like the previous "Xenoblade Chronicles" games, the auto-attack feature is still there, and players can use the special attacks of the characters to do more damage to an enemy.

Apart from the auto-attack feature, there is also the interchangeable weapon loadouts. Players can use up to three different weapons for their character, along with the different special attacks it has and their elemental effects. There are nine different move variations that players can use as well.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" might just be one of the biggest titles that will come out this year. "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" executive director Tetsuya Takahashi previously said that he would like to work on smaller projects after this title. As for the game's composer Yasunori Mitsuda, he also said that the game might just be his biggest project that he has ever worked on. This is understandable, seeing as the previous "Xenoblade Chronicles" games were incredibly big projects.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will be launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch in the latter part of 2017.