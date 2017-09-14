'XCOM 2' game review; New enemies and new skills to adapt to win it

A promotional image for "XCOM 2" XCOM website

Firaxis Games has stepped up their science fiction video game "XCOM 2" with new features that both gamers and tech experts are excited about. The company added these new programs early this August, and they include some alien units known as "The Chosen."

According to Polygon, this new development has made the game even more thrilling since this involves hunting the XCOM forces. It is challenging for gamers since they have to figure out which skills to use in order to beat the enemy. The character of the Chosen comes in three persons and each of them has a particular set of skills that could be useful in hunting down the enemies.

For some gamers, it reminded them so much of this another game called, "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor," especially when it comes to how the villains play in the storyline. The XCOM forces are unpredictable as enemies, which makes it harder for gamers to just catch them.

Gamers are required to always be ready whenever these enemies show up because they get stronger with every appearance. They will also have new skills that gamers should be aware of because eventually, these are something they must deal with.

One of the Chosen characters to look out for is Ref-Rai Mordenna. She has this special skill known as the "Shadowstep," which means an ability to walk through any soldiers of the player without her need to draw fire. This type of skill used to only be available on the first installment of this game. Developers decided to include it this time on "XCOM 2."

So far, the feedback from fans of this game has been good and they are looking forward to seeing what the company has in store for them when they release "XCOM 3." Watch out for more details about the game from Firaxis.