'XCOM 2' expansion news: War of the Chosen to bring new heroes, enemies and in-depth strategic gameplay
Another exciting experience awaits gamers. The War of the Chosen, the first expansion to "XCOM 2," is arriving to Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next month.
To give fans a glimpse of what's in store, developer Firaxis Games has released a brand-new trailer for War of the Chosen. The three-minute video shows in-depth strategic gameplay, three new heroes, a horde of enemies and a couple of new missions.
In War of the Chosen, players will have to unite opposing factions in order to reclaim the Earth. Each group has one-of-a-kind abilities and contrasting philosophies.
The expansion also introduces powerful hero class soldiers — Templar, Reaper and Skirmisher — to aid in missions. To begin with, the Templars can use psionic powers, while Reapers use a sniper rifle and can kill enemies from an incredible distance. The last one, called Skirmisher, can use a hook to reach higher ground.
In response, a new enemy known as the Chosen emerges with one goal: recapture the Commander. It is important to note that the Chosen comes in three forms – Hunter, Warlock and Assassin.
Hunters, the equivalent of Skirmishers, are alien and human hybrid with a more cynical personality, while the Warlocks — just like the Templars — can also summon additional enemies to the combat zones using their psionic powers. The Assassins, the opposite of the Reapers, are aces of stealth. They can show up from nowhere and thump the adversaries' soldiers out of the battle.
Aside from the Chosen, the War of the Chosen also introduces another enemy called the Lost. These zombie-like enemies were once human but now stalk the infected cities — a new environment in the new expansion — assaulting any individual who crosses their path.
"XCOM 2: War of the Chosen" is set to arrive on Aug. 29. More details will be revealed soon.
