Xbox Project Scorpio vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Which specs deliver better gaming experience?
Both Microsoft and Sony will once again try to dominate the gaming console market with the release of their latest console systems known as the Xbox Project Scorpio and the PlayStation 4 Pro, respectively.
The featured specs of Microsoft's Xbox Project Scorpio were revealed recently by Digital Foundry, after the publication was invited by the tech giant and offered an exclusive preview of the upcoming Xbox technology.
According to reports, the specs of the Xbox Project Scorpio could possibly perform better compared to its competitors in terms of playing 4K games because of its eight custom x86 cores processor clocked at 2.3 GHz. This is relatively higher compared to the processor of the PlayStation Pro, which only has an eight Jaguar cores processor clocked at 2.1 GHz.
The GPU of the Project Scorpio is also expected to be higher compared to its Sony competitor, since it will come with 40 customized compute units at 1,172 MHz compared to PlayStation 4 Pro's 36 improved GCN compute units at 911 MHz. Aside from that, the memory capacity of Xbox's upcoming console system will be bigger than the next PlayStation product, since the former will reportedly come with 12 GB, while the latter only has 8 GB.
Another report from Fox News also mentions that both next-generation gaming consoles are known for their 4K resolution. But the PlayStation Pro, which was released worldwide in November 2016, uses a number of various upscaling techniques like checkerboard rendering that can modify the pixel's shape to be able to provide sharper images.
Meanwhile, Xbox Core platform Group Program Director Kevin Gammill also explained during the exclusive preview how they plan to execute the 4K technology on Project Scorpio. "It's about delivering those pixels with 4K assets, so they look great. It's about delivering those pixels with HDR and wide colour gamut fidelity," the Xbox executive stated. "It's about delivering those pixels with no loss of frame-rate compared to the 1080p version of that title — that's super-important to us."
Microsoft is expected to announce the official release and pricing details of the Xbox Project Scorpio soon.
