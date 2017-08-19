Xbox One X release date, price news: Microsoft to reveal pre-order details this weekend

An XBox One is seen on display at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles November 26, 2013. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

For those gamers who are stoked for the Xbox One X, the upcoming Microsoft event this weekend will reveal important details for pre-ordering the latest console. Aside from the exciting news about the upgraded Xbox One, the public might be in for a surprise as reservation for the console is expected to begin right after the event.

Microsoft will be holding its own presentation at the Gamescom 2017 this Sunday, Aug. 20. The showcase event at Gamescom is called "Xbox @ Gamescom Live," which is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. CEST/8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. The presentation will be focused on the latest Xbox One X version, although a few tidbits about the Windows 10 update might also be covered.

Xbox followers are expected to tune in as the Gamescom live event will reveal the details needed for pre-ordering Xbox One X consoles. Of course, video game enthusiasts will be treated to several trailers of upcoming new game titles to be supported by Xbox One X.

#XboxOneX pre-order info is coming!

Tune in August 20 at 9 PM CEST / 12 PM PT for details from #gamescom: https://t.co/CUZLWHelEa pic.twitter.com/4uyVeql6nT — Xbox (@Xbox) August 17, 2017

According to Tech Radar, the pre-order period could start right after the Gamescom event. The Verge's Tom Warren, who is also a known Microsoft insider, tweeted that online reservations for Xbox One X will go love after Microsoft's presentation. If this happens, there will be about two months allowance from the pre-order date up to the expected release of the console on Nov. 7.

The base Xbox One X model costs $499, boasting a number of upgrades from the current Xbox One model. It will be the first console from Microsoft's Xbox company to support video games in native 4K resolution. Likewise, the Xbox One X will have HDR support plus improved 6 teraflops of graphics performance.

Meanwhile, The Verge reported a recent leak from German game retailers Saturn and MediaMarkt about the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition. To recall, Project Scorpio is the tentative name for the Xbox One X before it was formally announced. The leaked image, which was immediately removed from the retailers' websites, reveals the "Project Scorpio" tag imprinted on the controller and the console.